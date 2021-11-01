TVS Motor Company today launched its 125cc segment bike TVS Raider for the young customers in Nepal. The motorcycle comes with features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. TVS Raider will come in Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow colour options.

“Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our new offering to the youth here. I am certain that our young customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider," said TVS Motor.

TVS Raider is coupled with a 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rotations per minute and produces a torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle gets acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 seconds, claims TV Motor.

Raider 125cc sports bold looks with headlamp design that looks animalistic, disc brake and protection on the exhaust.

It comes with gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres. The motorcycle also features first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage, helmet reminder, and the USB charger. A reverse LCD digital speedometer is added with accurate and easy to read details.

R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal."

“TVS Raider motorcycle has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise. The sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility," added TVS.

Recently, TVS Motor partnered to expand its presence in Iraq and North African regions.

