TVS Motor launches 125cc Raider in Nepal. Check its advanced features

TVS Motor launches 125cc Raider in Nepal. Check its advanced features2 min read . 11:47 AM IST
- TVS Raider will come in Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow colour options
TVS Motor Company today launched its 125cc segment bike TVS Raider for the young customers in Nepal. The motorcycle comes with features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. TVS Raider will come in Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow colour options.
“Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our new offering to the youth here. I am certain that our young customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider," said TVS Motor.
TVS Raider is coupled with a 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rotations per minute and produces a torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle gets acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 seconds, claims TV Motor.
Raider 125cc sports bold looks with headlamp design that looks animalistic, disc brake and protection on the exhaust.
It comes with gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres. The motorcycle also features first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage, helmet reminder, and the USB charger. A reverse LCD digital speedometer is added with accurate and easy to read details.
R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal."
“TVS Raider motorcycle has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise. The sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility," added TVS.
Recently, TVS Motor partnered to expand its presence in Iraq and North African regions.
