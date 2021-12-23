NEW DELHI : TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launching of Apache RTR 165 RP.

The motorcycle has been tagged at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is their first product under its Race Performance (RP) series.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a race-tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS racing decals, red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern.

The 164.9-cc motorcycle generates 19.2 PS power and will be limited to 200 units, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

"The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track and road.

"Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio," TVS Motor Company Head (Marketing Premium Business) Meghashyam Dighole said.

The Apache RTR 165 RP offers a range of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India, he added.

