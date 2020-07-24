Home >Auto News >TVS Motor launches BS-VI variant of TVS Zest 110 with ET-Fi technology
BS-VI variant of TVS Zest 110
BS-VI variant of TVS Zest 110

TVS Motor launches BS-VI variant of TVS Zest 110 with ET-Fi technology

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2020, 08:41 AM IST Tamal Nandi

  • TVS Zest comes with under-seat storage of 19 litres, LED Tail Lamps, Front DRL, and Twilight lamps
  • The BS-VI TVS Zest 110 is powered by a 110cc engine that develops 5.75 kW of power and 8.8 Nm of torque

TVS Motor Company, introduced the BS-VI variant of TVS Zest 110 equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology.

The Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology in the BS-VI TVS Zest 110 ensures long-lasting, trouble-free, and comfortable ride experience for customers with better mileage and performance.

The ET-Fi technology provides enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy, according to the company.

The scooter comes with best-in-class under-seat storage of 19 litres, LED Tail Lamps, Front DRL, and Twilight lamps.

The scooter boasts of durable tubeless tyres with a sturdy grip even on slippery surfaces, an enhanced ET-Fi equipped engine, and a top-notch overall ride handling.

The BS-VI TVS Zest 110 is powered by a 110cc engine that develops 5.75 kW of power and 8.8 Nm of torque. The wider seat and easy to use centre stand are designed to offer maximum comfort to the rider. The scooter also provides superior ride handling with the telescopic front suspension and hydraulic rear mono-shock.

The BS-VI TVS Zest 110 is priced at Rs.58460 (ex-showroom Chennai) will be available in 2 variants Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The scooter will come in six gorgeous colours – Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turquoise Blue.

The TVS Zest 110 is the first 110cc scooter to conquer the Khardung La. The Zippy Himalayan conqueror is a remarkable machine with elegant design and best-in-class pick-up.

