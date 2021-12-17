TVS Motor launches Marvel Spider-Man, Thor inspired NTORQ 125

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to launch two new additions inspired by the Marvel Super Heroes - Spider-Man and Thor. These are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings. With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today. We are optimistic that our customers will continue to ‘Play Smart with this launch. Play Epic’."