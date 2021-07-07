TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race XP edition. Check features and other details

"TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India - it ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z. Mindful of this, we are happy to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP. It comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration. This is made possible through our continuous advancements in engineering and pursuit of consumer delight, like engine breathing and combustion optimisation and usage of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and other alloys leveraging continuous computer-aided design simulation. The TVS SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform gets industry-first Voice Assist - now your NTORQ responds to your command(s). A new look with red alloys complements the offering. Crafted for those in the "always-on" GenZ, who love to rev it up, the array of best-in-class connectivity and vehicle features coupled with segment-first 10.2 PS power will excite the Gen Z."