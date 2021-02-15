TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal

TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 01:57 PM IST
TVS Motor has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the trim in Nepal, the company said in a statement
New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter, inspired by Marvel's Avengers, in Nepal.
The company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the trim in Nepal, the company said in a statement.
Sharp recovery for Ashok Leyland in truck, bus sales in FY22 and FY23: analysts2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
SK Innovation witnesses biggest decline in a year after US ban of EV batteries2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Tata Motors to focus on CV biz under new CEO2 min read . 05:27 AM IST
Betting big on Taigun, Volkswagen plans pre-Diwali launch3 min read . 14 Feb 2021
The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings -- Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue -- inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively, it added.
"We continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President – International Business R Dilip said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.