OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal
The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings.
The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings.

TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 01:57 PM IST PTI

TVS Motor has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the trim in Nepal, the company said in a statement

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter, inspired by Marvel's Avengers, in Nepal.

The company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the trim in Nepal, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings -- Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue -- inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively, it added.

"We continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President – International Business R Dilip said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout