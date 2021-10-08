TVS Motor has launched a new version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 . The new special edition comes with new features and some aesthetic updates. The special edition bike has been launched at a price of ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special edition prices begin from ₹1,15,265 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base variant with drum brakes to ₹1,21,272 (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the special edition variant.

The Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. It would be sold in three colours, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

The new features include a revised headlamp cluster along with new Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes (Sport, Urban, Rain), besides TVS SmartXonnect and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

"TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts", TVS Motor Head (Marketing) premium motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole said.

"We are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio", he said.

The standard Apache RTR 160 4V was introduced in March this year. The additional features in the special edition are expected to boost the sales of the model.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed slick gearbox.

