Norton Motorcycles has announced the completion of its new global headquarters. Within just 18 months of acquiring the iconic British marque, TVS Motor has overseen the creation of facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK. The iconic British motorcycle brand was acquired by India’s third largest two-wheeler maker, TVS Motor Company, in 2020.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone. We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque."

“We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves," Venu added.

Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles. “The facility is home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support departments, as well as the highly skilled production team overseeing the build of our new generation of motorcycles. It is the perfect platform to re-energise our business as we lead the Norton brand to onward success where it will play a key role in the future of mobility.

“We will not compromise on quality, and we continue to work alongside every supplier to ensure that our high standards are always met. With this new HQ opening, Norton is now fit for the future – creating an innovative and sustainable business model which will see us producing world-class motorcycles that are true to the unrivalled legacy of Norton."

Both companies have conducted a review of Norton Motorcycles operations, resulting in new appointments and processes, specifically in engineering, design and manufacturing to ensure that the highest quality standards are met. The headquarters is creating over a hundred of new high-skilled jobs (and more in upcoming years) and will be able to build around 8,000 motorcycles a year, said press statement.

A customer reception and showroom, service workshop, and office are also housed at the new headquarters. The new facility is supported by West Midlands Growth partnership, the UK Government.

