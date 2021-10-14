TVS Motor rolls out 1,00,000th unit of BMW Motorrad 310cc bike

Commenting on this milestone, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to achieve a historic milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad today. This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing the partnership with BMW Motorrad."