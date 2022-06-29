KKR, TPG in talks to invest $300 m in TVS’s EV business3 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 12:50 AM IST
TVS is looking to enhance EV business revenues, capitalizing on the increasing demand for electric vehicles globally
MUMBAI : Private equity giants TPG Capital and KKR & Co. are in talks with TVS Motor Co. Ltd to invest at least $300 million to fund the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) business, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.