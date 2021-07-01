TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 27% in June 2021 with sales of 251,886 units as against sales of 198,387 units in the month of June 2020. ''We have reduced dealer stocks to support our dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand,'' the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company's total exports registered sales of 106,246 units in the month of June 2021 as against sales of 53,123 units in June 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 92,679 units in June 2021 as against sales of 46,259 units in June 2020. ''The demand in export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes,'' it said.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 25% with sales of 238,092 units in June 2021 as against sales of 191,076 units in June 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 146,874 units in June 2021 as against sales of 84,401 units in June 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 54,595 units in June 2021 as against sales of 65,666 units in June 2020.

TVS' Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 145,413 units in June 2021 as against sales of 144,817 units in June 2020.

Separately, three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 89% with sales of 13,794 units in June 2021 as against sales of 7,311 units in June 2020.

