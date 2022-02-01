TVS Motor sales decline in January 2022. Check the details here

Motorcycle sales registered 137,360 units in January 2022 as against 136,790 units in January 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered 80,580 units in January 2022 as against sales of 98,319 units in January 2021. The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months.