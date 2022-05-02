TVS Motor Company sales grew by 24% from 238,983 units in the month of April 2021 to 295,308 units in April 2022. Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24%, from 226,193 units in April 2021 to 280,022 units in April 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 37%, from 131,386 units in April 2021 to 180,533 units in April 2022.

Motorcycle sales grew by 4%, from 133,227 units in April 2021 to 139,027 units in April 2022. Scooter sales of the TVS Motor grew by 57%, from 65,213 units in April 2021 to 102,209 units in April 2022.

“The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Our new products have been well received by the customers and we are optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve," the company said.

The Company's total export sales grew by 6%, from 107,185 units in April 2021 to 113,427 units in April 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 5%, from 94,807 units in April 2021 to 99,489 units in April 2022.

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 20% from 12,790 units in April 2021 to 15,286 units in April 2022.

The domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 1,420 units in April 2022 as against 307 units sold in April 2021.