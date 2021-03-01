The sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 18% registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020. Two-wheeler total two-wheeler sales grew by 21% recording 284,581 units in February 2021 as against 235,891 units in February 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 15% registering 195,145 units in February 2021 as against 169,684 units in February 2020. Motorcycle sales grew by 16%/ The company registered sale of 137,259 units in February 2021 as against 118,514 units in February 2020. Scooter sales of the company grew by 56% registering 95,525 units in February 2021 as against 60,633 units in February 2020.

The company's total exports grew by 23% registering 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 as against 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 35% with 89,436 units in February 2021 as against 66,207 units in February 2020.

According to a release by the company, the demand in the export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 13,166 units in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in February 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via