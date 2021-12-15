TVS Motor to develop EVs with BMW's motorcylce in India

TVS Motor today it will develop electric vehicles with BMW's motorcylce in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering

BENGALURU : India's TVS Motor company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW's motorcylce brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.

