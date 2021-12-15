This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TVS Motor to develop EVs with BMW's motorcylce in India
1 min read.03:16 PM ISTChandini Monnappa, Reuters
TVS Motor today it will develop electric vehicles with BMW's motorcylce in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering
BENGALURU :
India's TVS Motor company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW's motorcylce brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.
