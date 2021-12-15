Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / TVS Motor to develop EVs with BMW's motorcylce in India

TVS Motor to develop EVs with BMW's motorcylce in India

TVS Motor Company claims the production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors.
1 min read . 03:16 PM IST Chandini Monnappa, Reuters

TVS Motor today it will develop electric vehicles with BMW's motorcylce in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering

BENGALURU : India's TVS Motor company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW's motorcylce brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.

