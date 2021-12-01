TVS Motor two wheeler sales decline 272,693 units in November

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TVS Motor Company registered a decline of 50,016 units of two wheeler sales to reach 272,693 units in November 2021 as against sales of 322,709 in the month of November 2020. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 257,863 units in November 2021 as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,940 units in November 2021 as against sales of 247,789 units in November 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 140,097 units in November 2021 as against sales of 133,531 units in November 2020. Scooter sales of the company registered 75,022 units in November as against sales of 106,196 units in November 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 140,097 units in November 2021 as against sales of 133,531 units in November 2020. Scooter sales of the company registered 75,022 units in November as against sales of 106,196 units in November 2020.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 30% with sales of 96,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 74,074 units in November 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29% with sales of 81,923 units in November 2021 as against sales of 63,730 units in November 2020.