TVS Motor Company registered sales of 281,714 units in February 2022 as against sales of 297,747 units in the month of February 2021. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 267,625 units in February 2022 as against sales of 284,581 units in February 2021. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 173,198 units in February 2022 as against sales of 195,145 units in February 2021.

Motorcycle sales grew by 5% increasing from 137,259 units in February 2021 to 143,523 units in February 2022. Scooter sales of the company registered 86,616 units in February 2022 as against sales of 95,525 units in February 2021.

“The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months," the company said.

The company's total exports grew by 6% from 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 to 107,574 units in February 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 6% from 89,436 units in February 2021 to 94,427 units in February 2022.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 7% from 13,166 units in February 2021 to 14,089 units in February 2022.

