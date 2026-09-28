TVS’s Norton revival falls behind schedule as two of four new models await rollout

New Delhi: British premium motorcycle brand Norton’s revival under TVS Motor is running behind schedule, with its broader rollout across the UK, Europe and India delayed by at least six months as the company continues to work through certification requirements in the US.
TVS acquired the British brand in 2020 for ₹153 crore and has since invested in a new product lineup and a global expansion aimed at reviving the marque brand. Sudarshan Venu, managing director at the time, told shareholders at the end of FY25 that Norton would launch across the UK, Europe and India by late FY26, with all four models available for the summer 2026 season.