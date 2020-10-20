TVS NTORQ 125 Marvel's Avengers inspired scooter launched. Check price, details

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced the launch of its Marvel's Avengers inspired TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter at ₹77,865 (ex-showroom Delhi). TVS Motory has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the special SuperSquad edition, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Three new options

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings, namely Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively.

The special edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design, it added.

"We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination," TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand Aniruddha Haldar said.

SuperSquad logo

The scooter will have the SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avengers' 'A' prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer. The scooter is powered by a 125 cc engine.

The company further said its TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect and will come with a customised user interface inspired by the Avengers' characters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via