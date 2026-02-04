Subscribe

TVS Ntorq 125 prices hiked. Here's how much buyers have to pay now than before

TVS Ntorq 125, one of the bestselling scooters in India, has become pricier by 350, across variants.

Mainak Das
Published4 Feb 2026, 01:06 PM IST
TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of one of its most popular offering in the Indian scooter market, the TVS Ntorq 125. The sporty scooter has has received a minor price hike as part of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's latest price revision strategy, which has impacted several models of the brand.

This price hike comes at a time when several automakers, including both passenger vehicle makers and two-wheeler manufacturers have announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the Indian market, citing the reason of increased input costs owing to rising prices of critical raw materials, inflation and fluctuating forex rates.

If you are planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 125, here is a quick look at the variant-wise old and new price list of the scooter, along with the variant-wise price hike spectrum.

TVS Ntorq 125 becomes slightly costlier

TVS Ntorq 125: Old vs new prices
VariantOld price (ex-showroom)DifferenceNew price (ex-showroom)
Disc 80,900 350 81,250
Race Edition 86,200 350 86,550
Super Squad Edition 90,700 350 91,050
Race XP 92,200 350 92,550
XT 99,800 350 100,150

The TVS Ntorq 125 has received a price hike of 350, across all the variants. With this uniform price hike, the TVS Ntorq 125 now costs between 81,250 and 100,150 (ex-showroom), up from the previous price range of 80,900 and 99,800 (ex-showroom).

TVS Ntorq 125: Will the price hike impact sales?

The latest price hike is unlikely to impact the sales numbers of the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter. The scooter has received a negligible price hike of 350, which is unlikely to alter the buying decisions of the potential consumers who have been mulling the plan of buying this scooter.

