TVS Ntorq 125 prices hiked. Here's how much buyers have to pay now than before

TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of one of its most popular offering in the Indian scooter market, the TVS Ntorq 125. The sporty scooter has has received a minor price hike as part of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's latest price revision strategy, which has impacted several models of the brand.

This price hike comes at a time when several automakers, including both passenger vehicle makers and two-wheeler manufacturers have announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the Indian market, citing the reason of increased input costs owing to rising prices of critical raw materials, inflation and fluctuating forex rates.

If you are planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 125, here is a quick look at the variant-wise old and new price list of the scooter, along with the variant-wise price hike spectrum.

TVS Ntorq 125 becomes slightly costlier

TVS Ntorq 125: Old vs new prices Variant Old price (ex-showroom) Difference New price (ex-showroom) Disc ₹ 80,900 ₹ 350 ₹ 81,250 Race Edition ₹ 86,200 ₹ 350 ₹ 86,550 Super Squad Edition ₹ 90,700 ₹ 350 ₹ 91,050 Race XP ₹ 92,200 ₹ 350 ₹ 92,550 XT ₹ 99,800 ₹ 350 ₹ 100,150

The TVS Ntorq 125 has received a price hike of ₹350, across all the variants. With this uniform price hike, the TVS Ntorq 125 now costs between ₹81,250 and ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), up from the previous price range of ₹80,900 and ₹99,800 (ex-showroom).

TVS Ntorq 125: Will the price hike impact sales? The latest price hike is unlikely to impact the sales numbers of the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter. The scooter has received a negligible price hike of ₹350, which is unlikely to alter the buying decisions of the potential consumers who have been mulling the plan of buying this scooter.