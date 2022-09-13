TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition to hit streets in Marina Blue shade

The design TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition has been inspired by the design of a stealth aircraft, featuring a sharp and aggressive style with a signature LED tail and headlamp. It also sports a ‘Race Edition’ emblem. Gets a sporty stub muffler, textured floorband and diamond cut alloy wheels.
TVS Motor Company has announced the addition of a new exterior paint colour-Marine Blue for the Ntorq 125 Race Edition. This scooter will also feature chequered flag race inspired graphics. It has been priced at ₹87,011 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all new shade is a three-tone combination including black, metallic black and metallic blue. It will be sold alongside the existing Race Edition Red colour.
TVS Motor Company has announced the addition of a new exterior paint colour-Marine Blue for the Ntorq 125 Race Edition. This scooter will also feature chequered flag race inspired graphics. It has been priced at ₹87,011 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all new shade is a three-tone combination including black, metallic black and metallic blue. It will be sold alongside the existing Race Edition Red colour.
This scooter also gets smartXonnect feature to let the rider connect smartphone with the scooter and avail 60+ smart and connected features. Other key features of the scooter include pass by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brake and engine kill switch. The TVS NTorq latest scooter gets external fuel fill, USB charger, a larger 20-litre under seat storage and TVS patented EZ centre stand.
Bookings for the shade of TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition have been commenced at the TVS Motor Company’s authorised dealerships across India with the deliveries too commenced. The scooter is powered by a 124.8, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valved, air-cooled SOHC, fuel injected engine which puts out a maximum power of 6.9 kW@7000rpm/ 9.38 PS @7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm@5,500 rpm. Moreover, it has a top speed of 95 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in nine seconds.
Meanwhile, TVS Motor India has also expanded its product portfolio with the launch of two new motorcycles in the country. The company has launched TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180. Both these motorcycles are equipped with features such as refreshed design, SmartXonnect connected technology and more. Another feature coming with the new Apaches is three different driving modes- Rain, Urban and Sport. The new motorcycles come with a starting price of ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 will go on sale alongside the RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V.