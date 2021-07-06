TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP launched in India: Price, features, other details

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP launched in India: Price, features, other details1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
- The Ntorq 125 Race XP comes with a voice assist feature that can control crucial features of the scooter
TVS Motor Company launched the TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP. The Ntorq 125 Race XP comes with SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform which also provides Voice Assist feature.
The voice assist feature also controls various connectivity functions, including mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD.
TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at Rs. 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motors claims the NTORQ 125 Race XP is the only scooter in the 125cc segment to have more than 10 PS power.
The new toggle ride modes allow the rider to access additional delivery from the vehicle on demand.
In addition, with the use of engineering polymers, high strength steel and alloy steel, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is lighter, too.
Technology
TVS NTORQ 125 comes with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM a Bluetooth-enabled technology which uses TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms.`
The App will accept over 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation to changing modes, through any connected Bluetooth listening device. Riders will be able to control several settings through voice interaction while they are on the road.
Performance
TVS Ntorq 125 comes with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that churns out 10.8 Nm @ 5,500 rpm torque. Customers also have an option of choosing between two Riding modes, Race mode and Street mode.
The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph.
The Street mode, on the other hand, is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage and offers a smooth riding experience.
