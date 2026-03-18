TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally: How much monthly EMI to pay?

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc scooter and have shortlisted the TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally, here are the monthly EMIs each scooter commands.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Mar 2026, 05:11 PM IST
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If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter and have shortlisted the TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally, here is a comparison of the monthly EMIs each scooter commands.
If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter and have shortlisted the TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally, here is a comparison of the monthly EMIs each scooter commands.

The 125 cc scooter segment has been witnessing an ever-increasing level of consumer demand over the last few years. Gone are the days when 110 cc scooters used to rule the market. With the increasing consumer preference for the bigger and more powerful commuter scooters, the 125 cc models have become the new entry-level products for a majority of buyers.

Keeping pace with this evolving consumer demand, the two-wheeler manufacturers in India have been launching a wide range of scooters in this segment that come loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features and punchy powertrains. Two of the bestselling products in the 125 cc scooter market in India are the TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally.

If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter and have shortlisted the TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally, here is a comparison of the monthly EMIs each scooter commands.

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally: Monthly EMI comparison

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
TVS Ntorq 125 XT 100,150 100,1509.5%12 months 8,782 5,228
24 months 4,598 10,210
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally 86,900 86,90012 months 7,639 4,774
24 months 4,010 9,330

To calculate the monthly EMI for both the TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally, we have considered the top-end trims of the scooters. Also, the loan amount considered are 100% of the ex-showroom price for both the scooters. The TVS Ntorq 125 XT is priced at 100,150 (ex-showroom), while the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Street Rally is priced at 86,900 (ex-showroom). The repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months.

According to this calculation, the TVS Ntorq 125 commands a monthly EMI of 8,782 for a 12-month repayment tenure, which gets reduced to 4,598 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 24 months. On the other hand, the Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally commands a monthly EMI of 7,639 for a 12-month repayment tenure and 4,010 for a 24-month repayment tenure.

However, one thing must be remembered, that the monthly EMI would vary depending on the variant selected, down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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