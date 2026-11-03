TVS October 2026 sales jump 28.8% YoY to 7 lakh units; electric scooter sales more than double

TVS Motor Company's total sales rose 28.81% year-on-year to 700,134 units in October 2026 from 5,43,557 units a year earlier, driven by higher domestic and export volumes across its two- and three-wheeler segments. Electric two-wheelers recorded the strongest growth, the company said.
According to RushLane, the automaker sold 156,577 units, up from October 2025. Total sales also increased by 4.06% from September 2026, when it sold 672,790 units. Two-wheelers account for nearly 80% of the company's total sales during the month.
TVS Motor sold 670,679 two-wheelers in October, up 27.71% from 525,150 units in the corresponding month last year.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 22.09% to 514,764 units, compared to 421,631 units in October 2025, while two-wheeler exports jumped 50.61% to 155,915 units from 103,519 in the previous year.
Compared with September, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 6.78%. However, two-wheeler exports declined 4.86% month-on-month, while overall two -wheeler sales rose 3.83% during the period.
In October 2026, electric two-wheelers became a significant contributor to TVS Motor's sales. The company sold 71,382 electric two-wheelers, representing 120.40% growth over the 32,387 units sold in October 2025.
The electric two-wheeler segment added 38,995 units year-on-year and accounted for 10.64% of total two-wheeler sales during the month. Compared with September 2026, when TVS sold 65,799 electric two-wheelers, sales rose 8.48% this year.
TVS Motor's three-wheeler sales stood at 29,455 units in October 2026, up 60.02% from 18,407 units in October 2025.
Domestic three-wheeler units rose 63.73% to 10,020, and exports rose 58.18% to 19,435. The company's three-wheeler volume accounted for 65.98% of the company's export market.
The sales of three-wheelers rose by 9.76% on a monthly basis compared to September 2026, driven by a 15.56% increase in three-wheeler exports. Domestic volumes were virtually unchanged.
Exports of combined two- and three-wheelers increased by 51.42% in October 2026 to 175,350 units from 115,806 units in October 2025.
Domestic sales for both segments totalled 524,784, up 22.68% YoY. The company's exports accounted for 25.05% of TVS Motor's total sales in October, while 74.95% came from domestic markets.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.