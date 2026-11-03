TVS October 2026 sales jump 28.8% YoY to 7 lakh units; electric scooter sales more than double

TVS Motor Company's total sales rose 28.81% year-on-year to 700,134 units in October 2026 from 5,43,557 units a year earlier, driven by higher domestic and export volumes across its two- and three-wheeler segments. Electric two-wheelers recorded the strongest growth, the company said.
According to RushLane, the automaker sold 156,577 units, up from October 2025. Total sales also increased by 4.06% from September 2026, when it sold 672,790 units. Two-wheelers account for nearly 80% of the company's total sales during the month.
TVS Motor sold 670,679 two-wheelers in October, up 27.71% from 525,150 units in the corresponding month last year.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 22.09% to 514,764 units, compared to 421,631 units in October 2025, while two-wheeler exports jumped 50.61% to 155,915 units from 103,519 in the previous year.
Compared with September, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 6.78%. However, two-wheeler exports declined 4.86% month-on-month, while overall two -wheeler sales rose 3.83% during the period.
In October 2026, electric two-wheelers became a significant contributor to TVS Motor's sales. The company sold 71,382 electric two-wheelers, representing 120.40% growth over the 32,387 units sold in October 2025.
The electric two-wheeler segment added 38,995 units year-on-year and accounted for 10.64% of total two-wheeler sales during the month. Compared with September 2026, when TVS sold 65,799 electric two-wheelers, sales rose 8.48% this year.
TVS Motor's three-wheeler sales stood at 29,455 units in October 2026, up 60.02% from 18,407 units in October 2025.
Domestic three-wheeler units rose 63.73% to 10,020, and exports rose 58.18% to 19,435. The company's three-wheeler volume accounted for 65.98% of the company's export market.
The sales of three-wheelers rose by 9.76% on a monthly basis compared to September 2026, driven by a 15.56% increase in three-wheeler exports. Domestic volumes were virtually unchanged.
Exports of combined two- and three-wheelers increased by 51.42% in October 2026 to 175,350 units from 115,806 units in October 2025.
Domestic sales for both segments totalled 524,784, up 22.68% YoY. The company's exports accounted for 25.05% of TVS Motor's total sales in October, while 74.95% came from domestic markets.