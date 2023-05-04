TVS plans to go global with EVs in FY24, Q4FY23 profit up 49%3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:32 PM IST
TVS Motor plans to launch its maiden electric three-wheeler for cargo and passengers by the next quarter, and expand its line-up of e-two wheelers across a range of battery capacities and price points in the next 9-15 months, Radhakrishnan
NEW DELHI : Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company is setting its sights on significantly expanding its electric two-wheeler capacities as it lines up new launches, and looks to start exports of its EVs within the fiscal year, CEO KN Radhakrishnan said on Thursday. The company will also look to export its EVs in developed markets as it has a presence in European countries through its investments in SEMG and Norton Motorcycles, in addition to its existing internal combustion-engine markets in the ASEAN region. TVS, however, did not clarify which products it would export, or to which specific geographies.
