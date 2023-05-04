TVS plans to go global with EVs in FY24, Q4FY23 profit up 49%

NEW DELHI : Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company is setting its sights on significantly expanding its electric two-wheeler capacities as it lines up new launches, and looks to start exports of its EVs within the fiscal year, CEO KN Radhakrishnan said on Thursday. The company will also look to export its EVs in developed markets as it has a presence in European countries through its investments in SEMG and Norton Motorcycles, in addition to its existing internal combustion-engine markets in the ASEAN region. TVS, however, did not clarify which products it would export, or to which specific geographies.

TVS will quicken the pace of its ramp-up of the iQube electric scooter this month onwards, after volumes fell nearly 48% in April compared to the month before on the back of electronics-components related supply chain constraints and a migration to the AIS-156 safety standards for EVs and EV batteries under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the company said.

TVS Motor Company plans to launch its maiden electric three-wheeler for cargo and passengers by the next quarter, and expand its line-up of e-two wheelers across a range of battery capacities and price points in the next 9-15 months, Radhakrishnan said. The iQube currently has an orderbook of 30,000 vehicles, he said.

The Tamil Nadu-based two-wheeler maker on Thursday reported its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 increased by 49.5%, reaching ₹410.27 crore, up from ₹274.50 crore during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the company's consolidated revenue from operations saw a growth of 19.4%, reaching ₹6,604.78 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹5,530.31 crore in the previous year. Additionally, TVS Motor's operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the fourth quarter rose by 22% to ₹680 crore, a 10.3% increase compared to ₹557 crores EBITDA the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

“We will continue to invest in new products, with many new launches in EV and internal combustion-engine variants this fiscal. The company will also enhance the volume of Ronin and Jupiter and focus sharply on premium products, material cost reduction, and reducing fixed costs. We aim to deliver better EBITDA in FY24 and are confident of outperforming the industry,"

Radhakrishnan said on a post-earnings conference call.

“We have an opportunity to scale up to much higher capacities in EVs and will look at international markets in parallel. We are entering new segments and have to ensure we get our new products right too," he added.

TVS Motor Company said it has seen a good pick-up in demand, but continues to see challenges emerge from the rural segment, which primarily drives the sales of entry-level two-wheelers. “Overall we see very good pick-up, but the challenge is in rural (market). We will see sentiments coming back if monsoon is better. 125cc in market doing extremely well as industry," Radhakrishnan said.

The homegrown two-wheeler maker saw combined sales of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including exports stand at 8.68 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2023, which was slightly higher compared to the 8.56 lakh units sold in the same quarter of the previous year. It reported motorcycle sales of 3.89 lakh units for the same period, down from 4.42 lakh units in March 2022. However, there was significant growth in scooter sales, with 3.40 lakh units sold, marking a 30% increase from 2.62 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.