New Delhi: Riding on the up and coming trend of electric vehicles, TVS has announced its new plans to dominate the space of two-wheeler as well as three-wheeler vehicles. The company has announced that it will be launching a complete range of electric two and three-wheelers with power output ranging from 5 to 25 kilowatts in the next two years.

The company has claimed that it has earmarked an investment of ₹1,000 crore on its electric vehicles (EV) business. However, they will continue to produce conventional engine vehicles.

The company has claimed that it has earmarked an investment of ₹1,000 crore on its electric vehicles (EV) business. However, they will continue to produce conventional engine vehicles.

According to a PTI report TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, "We are excited about EVs. We're investing in building capability and products to play a leading role in this in the EV space going forward, which we believe will grow fast."

He further added that the company is investing over ₹1,000 crore on the EV venture with a team of over 500 engineers engaged in development of new electric vehicles.

Venu said, "We will have a complete range, which we will launch in stages over the next two years from 5 to 25 kilowatts -- two-wheelers and three-wheelers in both passenger and cargo (segments) as well."

He added, "We will also in the next couple of months announce an upgrade on the TVS iQube (the company's existing electric scooter)."

The iQube, which has a peak power of 4.4 kW and a range of 75 km on a single charge, is currently sold in four cities.

Asked if TVS planned to export its EVs, Venu said, "We certainly believe that TVS has a good international business and we will look to export EVs as well."

