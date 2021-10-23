TVS Motor has launched new colours for its Radeon model. The bike has received two additional paint schemes ahead of the festive season. The company expects these two variants to boost sales of the Radeon.

The TVS Radeon now has a new Blue & Black option as well as a Red & Black option. Apart from the colour scheme, the bike remains the same mechanically and cosmetically. The bike gets Radeon decal on the side as well as body coloured headlamp cluster.

The prices of the new dual-tone options are slightly higher compared to the standard variants. The drum brake version of the bike is priced at ₹68,982 whereas the disc brake version is priced at ₹71,982.

View Full Image The Red and Black dual tone option of the TVS Radeon

Radeon is celebrating 4 lakh customers with the Radeon dual-paint options. The bike is now offered in a total ten paint options. The bike comes with a 109.7cc 4-stroke dura-life engine. It gets 18-inch tubeless tyres with alloys.

The bike gets telescopic oil damped front forks and 5 step adjustable rear hydraulic suspension. The bike gets 180 mm of ground clearance and a wheel base of 1265 mm.

