TVS Radeon price hiked. Old vs new pricelist compared

TVS Motor Company has hiked the pricing of Radeon slightly, by 300.

Published3 Feb 2026, 03:36 PM IST
The TVS Radeon is now one of the most affordable affordable commuter motorcycles on sale.
TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of TVS Radeon, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's popular 110 cc commuter motorcycle. This price hike comes at a time when several two-wheeler manufacturer and passenger vehicle manufacturers in India have announced price hikes for their respective products citing reasons such as increased input costs, owing to rising cost of critical raw materials, inflation and fluctuating forex rates.

Interestingly, despite the price hike move, the TVS Radeon has received a minimal surge in its pricing, across the variants. TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of the motorcycle by just 300. With this price hike, the TVS Radeon now costs between 55,400 and 78,200 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. Before the latest price hike move, the motorcycle was priced between 55,100 and 77,900 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

If you have been planning to buy the TVS Radeon, here is a quick look at the old and new price list of the commuter motorcycle.

TVS Radeon receives a minimal price hike of 300

TVS Radeon: Old vs new prices
Old price (ex-showroom)DifferenceNew price (ex-showroom)
All Black Edition 55,100 300 55,400
Base Edition 61,600 61,900
Digi Drum 74,200 74,500
Digi Disc 77,900 78,200

The base variant of the TVS Radeon now costs 55,400 (ex-showroom), up from 55,100 (ex-showroom). The top-end Digi-Disc variant now comes priced at 78,200 (ex-showroom), up by 300 from the previous pricing of 77,900 (ex-showroom).

The price hike for the TVS Radeon is uniform at 300, across the variants. The company hopes this price hike will not impact the sales of the commuter motorcycle, as this price hike is too small to affect the buyer’s decisions.

