TVS Radeon price hiked. Old vs new pricelist compared

TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of TVS Radeon, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's popular 110 cc commuter motorcycle. This price hike comes at a time when several two-wheeler manufacturer and passenger vehicle manufacturers in India have announced price hikes for their respective products citing reasons such as increased input costs, owing to rising cost of critical raw materials, inflation and fluctuating forex rates.

Interestingly, despite the price hike move, the TVS Radeon has received a minimal surge in its pricing, across the variants. TVS Motor Company has increased the pricing of the motorcycle by just ₹300. With this price hike, the TVS Radeon now costs between ₹55,400 and ₹78,200 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. Before the latest price hike move, the motorcycle was priced between ₹55,100 and ₹77,900 (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

If you have been planning to buy the TVS Radeon, here is a quick look at the old and new price list of the commuter motorcycle.

TVS Radeon receives a minimal price hike of ₹ 300

TVS Radeon: Old vs new prices Old price (ex-showroom) Difference New price (ex-showroom) All Black Edition ₹ 55,100 ₹ 300 ₹ 55,400 Base Edition ₹ 61,600 ₹ 61,900 Digi Drum ₹ 74,200 ₹ 74,500 Digi Disc ₹ 77,900 ₹ 78,200

The base variant of the TVS Radeon now costs ₹55,400 (ex-showroom), up from ₹55,100 (ex-showroom). The top-end Digi-Disc variant now comes priced at ₹78,200 (ex-showroom), up by ₹300 from the previous pricing of ₹77,900 (ex-showroom).

The price hike for the TVS Radeon is uniform at ₹300, across the variants. The company hopes this price hike will not impact the sales of the commuter motorcycle, as this price hike is too small to affect the buyer’s decisions.