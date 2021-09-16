TVS Raider 125 bike launched at a price of 77,500. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS has launched its new TVS Raider 125 bike at an entry price of ₹77,500 (ex-showroom) for the variant with drum brakes. The variant with disc brakes has been launched at ₹85,469 (ex-showroom). TVS is also planning to launch the new 125cc scooter Jupiter this month.

TVS has launched its new TVS Raider 125 bike at an entry price of ₹77,500 (ex-showroom) for the variant with drum brakes. The variant with disc brakes has been launched at ₹85,469 (ex-showroom). TVS is also planning to launch the new 125cc scooter Jupiter this month.

TVS plans to sell around 5 lakh units of the two new products in the first year of launch. The new TVS Raider will be sold in India as well as some SAARC nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

TVS plans to sell around 5 lakh units of the two new products in the first year of launch. The new TVS Raider will be sold in India as well as some SAARC nations. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial