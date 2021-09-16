Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TVS Raider 125 bike launched at a price of 77,500. Details here

TVS Raider 125 bike launched at a price of 77,500. Details here

The new 125cc TVS Raider comes with boomerang-shaped DRLs 
1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • TVS has launched the bike in two variants one with disc brake and the other with drum brakes

TVS has launched its new TVS Raider 125 bike at an entry price of 77,500 (ex-showroom) for the variant with drum brakes. The variant with disc brakes has been launched at 85,469 (ex-showroom). TVS is also planning to launch the new 125cc scooter Jupiter this month.  

TVS plans to sell around 5 lakh units of the two new products in the first year of launch. The new TVS Raider will be sold in India as well as some SAARC nations.

In terms of design, the new TVS Raider 125 has received a lot of modern touches, including daytime running lights integrated with the headlamps. 

