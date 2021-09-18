TVS Raider was launched earlier this week. TVS has entered the competitive 125cc bike segment with an aggressively priced product. The Raider 125 also introduces a fresh design in the segment to attract young first-time buyers.

The Raider 125 deliveries have already commenced and buyers have posted their delivery experience on social media platforms.

The new TVS Raider 125 starts at a price of ₹77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available in two variants the entry-level bike gets drum brakes and the second gets disc brakes which are priced at ₹85,469 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new bike will be available in four colours: Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

TVS plans to sell around 5 lakh units of the two new products in the first year of launch. The new TVS Raider will be sold in India as well as some SAARC nations.

In terms of design, the new TVS Raider 125 has received a lot of modern touches, including daytime running lights integrated with the headlamps. Additionally, the bike gets a muscular stance with a high shoulder line running along the tank. The fuel tank comes with a capacity of 10 litres.

Engine

The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine. The powertrain can churn 11.4hp of power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Along with the sporty exteriors, the TVS Raider 125 claims to provide mileage of 67 kmpl.

The new bike comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and a wheelbase of 1,326mm and a seat height of 780mm. The bike has a kerb weight of just 123 kg.

Features

The TVS Raider comes with a fully digital instrument cluster to display basic information. The bike also gets a gear indicator. TVS has announced that the bike will also get a new option to add a Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen in the coming months.

The bike will also get two riding modes: Eco and Power. The rider will be able to toggle the modes using the switch on the right side of the handle-bar.

