TVS Raider 125 with TFT screen debuts in India: Check price, features and more

TVS Motors Company has launched its new variant of Raider 125. The new top-end variant will sit above the whole-line-up and is called Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT. The bike is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) and the manufacturer has started accepting the bookings. This new variant will be offered in Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow paint schemes. The price of the TVS Raider starts at ₹85,973 (ex-showroom).
The biggest highlight of the TVS Raider 125 is the new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. It shows a digital instrument cluster, trip meters, odometer, time, fuel gauge, average speed, riding mode and gear-position indicator.
The TFT screen also takes advantage of the manufacturer’s SmartXonnect cloud-connected technology. It is a Bluetooth-enabled system which showcases a range of riding analytics to help riders review their ride and style. Additionally, the motorcycle offers voice and navigation assist, an incoming call feature, image transfer options and ride reports.
Other features on offer are an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a LED tail lamp. There is also Intelligent Auto Start-Stop technology, under-seat storage, side stand indication and engine cut-off and a USB port to charge mobile devices.
Mechanically, there are no updates to the Raider 125. It continues to come with a 125.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine. The engine produces 11.4 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission. There are two riding modes on offer, Power and Eco.
The motorbike boasts a best in class acceleration of 0-60km/h in 5.9 and an impressive top speed of 99km/h, claims the automaker.
Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm disc or drum brake at the rear. Suspension duties are taken care of by TVS, Raider 124 by telescopic forks in the front and a 5-step monoshock at the rear.
The other variants of the Raider 125 are priced from ₹90,620 (ex-showroom). It rivals Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour 125 and more.
