TVS Raider 125 with TFT screen debuts in India: Check price, features and more

TVS Motors Company has launched its new variant of Raider 125. The new top-end variant will sit above the whole-line-up and is called Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT. The bike is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) and the manufacturer has started accepting the bookings. This new variant will be offered in Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow paint schemes. The price of the TVS Raider starts at ₹85,973 (ex-showroom).

