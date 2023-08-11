TVS Raider Super Squad Edition launched, inspired by Marvel Super heroes! Check price, features and more1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 02:32 PM IST
TVS Motor introduces Raider Super Squad Edition in India, featuring Marvel superhero-inspired designs. Prices start at ₹98,919.
TVS Motor Company has introduced the Raider Super Squad Edition in India, a unique release inspired by Marvel superheroes. This edition features two variants, one influenced by Iron Man, and the other adorned with graphics reminiscent of Black Panther. The pricing for the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is set at ₹98,919 (Ex-showroom- Delhi), and it's accessible at all TVS Motor outlets.