TVS Motor Company has introduced the Raider Super Squad Edition in India, a unique release inspired by Marvel superheroes. This edition features two variants, one influenced by Iron Man, and the other adorned with graphics reminiscent of Black Panther. The pricing for the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is set at ₹98,919 (Ex-showroom- Delhi), and it's accessible at all TVS Motor outlets.

As anticipated, the TVS Super Squad Edition featuring Iron Man's graphics is designed in a red and black color scheme, while the version inspired by Black Panther boasts a black and purple color scheme. This marks another collaboration between TVS and Marvel, with previous special editions of their two-wheelers, such as the NTorq 125 scooters, available in four color schemes inspired by Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Spiderman.

No mechanical changes have been introduced by the manufacturer to the Raider 125. It will retain its 124.8 cc air-cooled engine, which incorporates an internal oil cooler for improved heat regulation. The engine has the capacity to generate a maximum power of 11.22 bhp and a peak torque of 11.2 Nm. A five-speed gearbox remains paired with the engine. TVS has also integrated an idling stop-start system and a noiseless motor starter to enhance fuel efficiency.

Telescopic forks handle suspension at the front, while a 5-step adjustable monoshock manages the rear suspension. The front braking system varies between a 240 mm disc and a 130 mm drum, depending on the variant. A 130 mm drum brake is present at the rear. The bike is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, enclosed with an 80/100 front tire and a 100/90 rear tire. Notably, these tires are tubeless.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing), Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said, “The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider."