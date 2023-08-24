TVS Motor releases new premium electric scooter ‘X’. Check price, features, booking details and more1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST
TVS Motor launches new e-scooter, TVS X, priced at ₹2.5 lakh, making it the most expensive e-scooter in India.
TVS Motor Company has announced a new premium e-scooter in India called TVS X. With a price tag of ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new e-scooter is the most expensive to be sold in India. Bookings for the TVS X will begin at midnight on 24 August, while deliveries are expected to start in November.