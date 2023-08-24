Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / TVS Motor releases new premium electric scooter ‘X’. Check price, features, booking details and more

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

TVS Motor launches new e-scooter, TVS X, priced at 2.5 lakh, making it the most expensive e-scooter in India.

TVS X is priced at 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Motor Company has announced a new premium e-scooter in India called TVS X. With a price tag of 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new e-scooter is the most expensive to be sold in India. Bookings for the TVS X will begin at midnight on 24 August, while deliveries are expected to start in November.

The TVS X is based on the company's Xleton platform which is claimed to be over 2.5 times stiffer than the normal scooters. The new scooter comes with three riding modes - Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic and also features selectable regenerative braking capabilities.

TVS X receives a 4.44 kWh battery pack that is claimed to provide a range of 140 km on a single charge. The company says that this battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 3 hours and 40 minutes.

On the performance front, the premium e-scooter runs on a mid-drive motor along with an 11kW (14.4 bhp) motor that can offer an output of 7kW (9.3 bhp). TVS claims that the electric scooter can go from and 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and 0-60 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

TVS X gets an aluminium allow frame along with telescopic front forks and monoshock at the back. The e-scooter comes with a 220 mm single front disc and a 195 mm rear disc set-up paired with single-channel ABS. TVS X receives 12-inch allow wheels with a 100/80 section front tyre and 110/80 section at the back. It has a ground clearance of 175 mm and a seat height of 770 mm.

The TVS X comes with a new generation SmartXonnect platform that was developed internally called NavPro. The e-scooter receives a 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup which is capable of operating multiple apps like navigation, games, music among others.

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
