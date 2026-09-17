TVS rolls out Ronin Base+ variant with key safety and tech upgrades: Check price and new features

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the new Base+ variant of its Ronin motorcycle series in India, making it a bit more affordable and highlighting several feature enhancements on the Mid and Top variants. The new lineup was unveiled ahead of the festive season on September 17, 2026, with the base price starting at ₹142,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new variants of the Ronin will be available at TVS dealerships in India from today. The Base+ is equipped with dual-channel ABS, while the Mid receives a connected instrument cluster and Type-C charging. The top-spec Ronin now receives a new Traction Control System (TCS) and other convenience improvements. There are no notable mechanical changes announced in this TVS update.

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TVS Ronin Base+ is getting a Dual Channel ABS The new version of the Ronin Base+ is positioned under the previous models, Base+ (Mid) and Base+ (Top). The main safety enhancement is the dual-channel ABS, which is included in the price of this model at ₹142,490.

TVS is offering the Base+ in two new colour options: Sunlit Yellow and Desert Mirage. The company has seen this variant as the gateway to the new lineup of Ronins.

Ronin Mid adds connected cluster and Type-C charger The Ronin Mid is priced at ₹151,540 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a connected instrument cluster and a Type-C charging port.

Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember are the only colours for the Mid variant. The additions are geared toward connectivity and charging convenience, with no modifications to the bike's mechanical core.

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Top-Spec Ronin gets traction control A more comprehensive equipment upgrade is provided on the Ronin top. The price of the bike is now ₹163,640, with the addition of a traction control system and a Type-C charging port. TVS has also included a high-quality seat in the top variant. It comes in Nimbus Grey and Midnight Blue.

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TVS updates Apache range too TVS has also updated its Apache motorcycle lineup with new configurations, as well as the Ronin changes. The Apache RTR 160 now gets a dual-channel ABS with the TCS variant, along with hazard lamps and LED tail/stop lamps. Prices start at ₹127,990.

The Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V are equipped with new TFT variants, Google Map Mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and Type-C charging. Prices start at ₹141,440 and ₹149,990, respectively. New Black Diamond versions of the flagship Apache RR 310 and RTR 310 are also available. The RR 310 additionally gets Keyless Ride.

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TVS Ronin: Key details The TVS Motor Company claims to have created a global network of more than 2 lakh customers for the Ronin. Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said the updates during the festive season are to bring in features across performance, technology, safety and design.

The updated Ronin range is now available through TVS dealerships in India.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.