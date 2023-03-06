TVS Ronin roars at MotoSoul 2023 with custom-built retro bikes2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- The TVS Ronin is the brand’s first modern retro motorcycle, with a focus on offering a fun lifestyle experience. TVS also announces its flat-track racing program with the Ronin at the event.
TVS Motor Company has introduced four custom-built Ronin motorcycles at MotoSoul 2023 in Goa, designed by international and Indian motorcycle modification shops. The TVS Ronin is the brand’s first modern retro motorcycle, with a focus on offering a fun lifestyle experience. TVS also announced its flat-track racing program with the Ronin at the event.
