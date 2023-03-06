TVS Motor Company has introduced four custom-built Ronin motorcycles at MotoSoul 2023 in Goa, designed by international and Indian motorcycle modification shops. The TVS Ronin is the brand’s first modern retro motorcycle, with a focus on offering a fun lifestyle experience. TVS also announced its flat-track racing program with the Ronin at the event.

JvB-moto from Germany unveiled the first custom-built Ronin motorcycle called the Agonda at the MotoSoul festival. The Agonda is a Scrambler with updated bodywork, including a new headlamp casing, wide handlebar, single-piece seat, and large alloy wheels with dual-purpose tires. The bike retains the stock LED headlight and is finished in white with blue and red stripes on the fuel tank.

The following custom-built Ronin is the SCR designed by the TVS Design Team. The motorcycle has a raked front-end, low seat, spoked wheels with block pattern off-road tires, engine bash plate, and dual exhaust pipes on the side that are mounted high. The SCR also has a raised front fender, a single seat, and a wide handlebar. It is finished in metallic silver with prominent yellow highlights.

The Musashi, built by Indonesian mod shop Smoked Garage, has arrived in Goa. The motorcycle sports a stunning all-black paint scheme and features a flat single seat, a headlamp with grille, a linked rear shock, and a custom engine guard. The bike also boasts new wheels with chunky off-road tires and new brakes. The golden USD front forks and gold highlights on the engine add a touch of glamour to the all-black paint scheme.

Finally, Rajasthan's very own Rajputana Customs arrives with the Wakizashi, bringing a retro touch to the motorcycle. The custom-built Ronin resembles a cafe racer, with a lowered handlebar, a custom fuel tank, new spoked wheels, a chopped tail section, and a new rear shock. The bike is also equipped with an aftermarket exhaust.

It is unclear if any of the custom Ronin motorcycles have received performance enhancements from TVS. The original motorcycle comes equipped with a 225 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.9 Nm of torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.