TVS Ronin roars at MotoSoul 2023 with custom-built retro bikes

The following custom-built Ronin is the SCR designed by the TVS Design Team. The motorcycle has a raked front-end, low seat, spoked wheels with block pattern off-road tires, engine bash plate, and dual exhaust pipes on the side that are mounted high. The SCR also has a raised front fender, a single seat, and a wide handlebar. It is finished in metallic silver with prominent yellow highlights.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}