TVS Motor Company, a prominent manufacturer of two-wheelers in India, is gearing up for the launch of a fresh product on Wednesday, August 23rd. In anticipation of this launch, the company has unveiled a new teaser across its social media platforms to offer customers a glimpse of what is to come.

Media reports suggest that this upcoming vehicle could likely be an electric scooter bearing the name Xonic. While TVS has not yet officially disclosed any specifics, the conjecture has stemmed from the image of the console featuring the product name. The video teaser conveys the message, "The Bold New Shape of Thrill," and indicates that the unveiling event will take place at 9:30 pm.

The teaser prominently features the scooter's speedometer, effortlessly reaching a speed of 105 kmph.

Additionally, as per a report from NDTV, the video displays a battery charge level of 60 per cent, confirming its electric nature. The dashboard also reveals an estimated range of 63 km.

A previous teaser hinted at the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity in the two-wheeler, providing a connected interface for the rider.

During today's launch event, it is anticipated that the company will disclose the pricing and availability details of the upcoming scooter. TVS aims to use this new addition to its lineup as a means to effectively compete with existing players in the electric scooter segment.

According to a report by Reuters earlier in the current month, two-wheeler manufacturers might start witnessing improved wholesale figures as early as September. This optimistic shift is attributed to the rising exports and a concurrent enhancement in domestic demand, anticipated in light of the upcoming festival season.

Reportedly, industry analysts foresee a potential upturn in domestic two-wheeler demand, largely driven by the introduction of new products and the strategic accumulation of inventory in readiness for the festival season, commencing in October.