TVS Star City Plus becomes slightly pricier. Old vs new prices compared

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its commuter motorcycles Star City Plus and the Radeon for 2026. The homegrown two-wheeler giant has announced a price hike for these two motorcycles, with which the two commuter bikes have become slightly pricier.

This upward price revision move comes at a time when several automakers across different segments in India have announced price hikes for their respective products. The automakers have cited various reasons behind these price hikes, which include the increasing input costs, rising critical raw material costs, inflation, and fluctuating forex rates.

We have already detailed the price hike spectrum and the revised price list for the TVS Radeon. Now, in this article, we will check the spectrum of price hike for the TVS Star City Plus motorcycle, which is another popular offering in the country's high volume commuter two-wheeler segment. Powering the TVS Star City Plus is the same 109.7 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8 bhp peak power and 8.7 Nm of maximum torque, which works onboard the TVS Radeon.

TVS Star City Plus becomes slightly pricier

TVS Star City Plus: Old vs new prices Old price (ex-showroom) Difference New price (ex-showroom) TVS Star City Plus (Drum) ₹ 72,200 ₹ 300 ₹ 72,500 TVS Star City Plus (Disc) ₹ 74,900 ₹ 75,200

Just like its sibling, TVS Radeon, the TVS Star City Plus has received a slight price hike of ₹300. With this price hike, the motorcycle's drum and disc brake variants have become slightly costlier. The drum variant now costs ₹72,500 (ex-showroom), up from previous pricing of ₹72,200 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the disc brake variant of the TVS Star City Plus motorcycle now comes priced at ₹75,200 (ex-showroom), up from ₹74,900 (ex-showroom).