TVS teases a new motorcycle, is it Apache RTR 310? Check details inside1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:21 PM IST
TVS Motor Company teases upcoming mystery motorcycle, speculated to be the Apache RTR 310, a naked streetfighter version of the Apache RR 310.
TVS Motor Company has released a teaser video on its social media platform, hinting at an upcoming mystery motorcycle. Speculations suggest that this teaser might be a sneak peek at the forthcoming Apache RTR 310, which is expected to be a naked streetfighter version of the existing TVS Apache RR 310, reported HT Auto.