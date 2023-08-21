TVS Motor Company has released a teaser video on its social media platform, hinting at an upcoming mystery motorcycle. Speculations suggest that this teaser might be a sneak peek at the forthcoming Apache RTR 310, which is expected to be a naked streetfighter version of the existing TVS Apache RR 310, reported HT Auto.

Once launched, this new model is poised to become a significant addition to the Indian premium motorcycle market from the indigenous two-wheeler manufacturer.

Reportedly, the video provides limited details, but it does tease features such as the split seat design, a sleek and narrow tail section, and a stepped-up pillion seat. The highly anticipated TVS Apache RTR 310 is generating significant interest in the Indian motorcycle market. It's scheduled for a global debut in Thailand on September 6, 2023.

Upon its release, this motorcycle will be available alongside the fully-faired TVS Apache RR 310, sharing the same chassis and several essential components with the BMW Motorrad G 310 RR.

In terms of looks, it is anticipated that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will share its chassis with the Apache RR 310, while sporting distinctive styling elements that embrace a naked streetfighter appearance without the side fairings. Expect a sharper and more sculpted front cowl with a distinctive headlamp panel compared to the RR 310. Notable design features will include a muscular and sculpted fuel tank, a fully digital instrument cluster, an LED lighting system, and more.

Additionally, it's likely to incorporate hardware such as USD front forks, a rear monoshock, disc brakes both front and rear, and a dual-channel ABS system.

Speaking of powertrain, the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 is likely to share the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled reverse-inclined engine that produces 33 bhp of peak power and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque in the Apache RR 310.