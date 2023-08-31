TVS teases Apache RTR 310 teased again; new details unveiled

TVS teases Apache RTR 310 teased again; new details unveiled1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:28 PM IST
TVS Motor Company offers a sneak peek of the upcoming Apache RTR 310 through teaser images, showcasing its design and features. The motorcycle is open for bookings at a price of ₹3,100 and is expected to have a sharp appearance, LED lighting, disc brakes with ABS, and a 312cc engine.
TVS Motor Company has offered a sneak peek of the soon-to-be-launched Apache RTR 310 through a series of fresh teaser images. These images provide a comprehensive look at the motorcycle's design and features, offering enthusiasts a closer glimpse. These official teaser images have emerged following several spy shots of the bike that have surfaced. Notably, the Apache RTR 310 is currently open for bookings at a price of ₹3,100.