TVS teases Apache RTR 310 teased again; new details unveiled

TVS Motor Company has offered a sneak peek of the soon-to-be-launched Apache RTR 310 through a series of fresh teaser images. These images provide a comprehensive look at the motorcycle's design and features, offering enthusiasts a closer glimpse. These official teaser images have emerged following several spy shots of the bike that have surfaced. Notably, the Apache RTR 310 is currently open for bookings at a price of ₹3,100. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teaser images of the TVS Apache RTR 310 reveal its distinct and edgy design, in alignment with the design language of the RTR series. As the flagship naked streetfighter in the lineup, the RTR 310 boasts a sharp appearance. The teaser provides a glimpse of the angular LED-treated headlight, along with noticeable elements like the sharp tank shrouds, exposed rear subframe, and prominent side-slung exhaust. Although the black covering conceals the headlamps and fuel tank, the overall form of the motorcycle is discernible from the teaser images.

Additionally, the provided images also showcase that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature a streamlined rear design, incorporating a tire-hugger that incorporates the indicators, eliminating the need for a rear fender which the brand has omitted. The overall appearance of the TVS Apache RTR 310 exudes a blend of simplicity and dynamism, accentuated by its sharp aesthetic. The motorcycle is anticipated to embrace full LED lighting throughout, encompassing the headlights, tail lights, and turn indicators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The motorcycle is equipped with petal disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system. Handling the suspension are USD front forks and a rear monoshock. It remains to be seen whether TVS will provide adjustable front forks similar to the RR 310. The forthcoming naked streetfighter will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and come with adjustable brake and clutch levers, alongside other features, all displayed through a TFT display.

In terms of the engine, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will be propelled by the identical engine found in its fully-faired counterpart and the BMW 310 models. This engine is a 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit capable of producing 33.5 bhp of peak power and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque. Anticipate the motorcycle to feature a six-speed gearbox for its transmission.