TVS teases its upcoming premium Creon-based e-scooter. All we know so far…1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
TVS Motor Company to launch new electric scooter based on Creon concept, expected to have worldwide presence.
TVS Motor Company will unveil its new electric scooter in Dubai on August 23, based on the Creon concept. It is set to be sportier and possibly share similarities with the BMW CE 02 concept.
The company has scheduled a significant launch event in Dubai on August 23, 2023, to introduce its latest electric vehicle. The imminent electric scooter's specifics are currently limited, but it is speculated that TVS will unveil the production model based on the Creon concept, initially presented at the 2018 Auto Expo.
The Creon e-scooter prototype showcased the potential for a high-performance electric scooter that could bring notable advancements to the market segment.
Interestingly, the forthcoming electric scooter from TVS, based on the Creon platform, is anticipated to have a worldwide presence and is set to debut just in time for the festive period.
This will mark TVS' second electric scooter, following the successful iQube model. While the iQube is oriented towards a family scooter like the Jupiter 110, the Creon-derived variant is expected to exhibit a sportier character, brimming with features and more. The teaser suggests a vertically-stacked LED headlamp design, reminiscent of the Creon concept.
The TVS Creon showcases impressive figures, featuring an 11.76 kW motor, equivalent to 15.7 bhp, and a claimed 0-60 kmph acceleration in 5.1 seconds. However, it's yet to be confirmed if the production model will retain the same specifications.
Media reports also indicate that this upcoming electric scooter might share its framework with the BMW Motorrad CE 02 concept urban bike, introduced earlier this year. The CE 02 incorporates an 11 kW belt-drive motor, reaching a top speed of 90 kmph, and covering a range of 90 km on a single charge. TVS will be responsible for manufacturing the bike as part of its collaboration with BMW.
Further information about TVS' upcoming electric release will be accessible on August 23.
