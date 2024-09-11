TVS Motor Company will unveil a new product on September 16, 2024, likely a refreshed Apache RR 310. The upgraded sports bike may feature aerodynamic improvements, new color options, and enhanced engine performance, alongside advanced rider aids from the RTR 310.

TVS Motor Company has sent out media invites for a major unveiling set for September 16, 2024, reported HT Auto.

While the specifics of the new product remain under wraps, speculation is rife that the company is preparing to introduce the refreshed version of its popular Apache RR 310.

As per the publication, the full-faired sports bike was recently seen undergoing test runs, indicating that the official launch may be just around the corner. This event also aligns with the anniversary of last year's Apache RTR 310 launch.

The 2024 iteration of the Apache RR 310 is expected to feature several updates, borrowing heavily from the recently launched Apache RTR 310. Spy photos suggest that the bike will sport new winglets on its side fairings, improving its aerodynamic performance. Winglets, initially used on MotoGP bikes, have become increasingly common on high-performance motorcycles, particularly in the litre-class segment.

Apart from aerodynamic upgrades, the Apache RR 310 is expected to receive new paint options and graphics. The Build-To-Order (BTO) variants could offer an entirely fresh set of color schemes, enhancing customization options for buyers. Additionally, TVS is likely to make subtle design tweaks to the bike, potentially introducing new body panels and an updated exhaust system.

One of the most significant changes could come in the form of engine upgrades. The current Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, generating 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. However, the engine from the Apache RTR 310, which delivers a higher output of 35.08 bhp, might find its way into the new RR 310, giving the bike a performance boost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of features, the 2024 Apache RR 310 could see an array of new additions taken from the RTR 310. These could include advanced rider aids like rear-lift protection, a heated and cooled seat, adaptive headlights, cruise control, traction control, and multiple riding modes.