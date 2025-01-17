TVS Motor Company has showcased the world’s first CNG-powered scooter, the Jupiter CNG, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Currently a concept model, this revolutionary scooter aims to redefine sustainable urban commuting, reported BikeDekho.

Design and features According to the publication, the Jupiter CNG replaces the standard Jupiter 125’s under-seat storage with a 1.4kg CNG tank, neatly concealed beneath a plastic panel for functionality and aesthetics. The panel includes a pressure gauge and a filler nozzle, ensuring easy refuelling. Impressively, the scooter claims a fuel economy of 84km per kilogram of CNG.

In addition to its CNG system, the scooter features a 2-litre petrol tank, located on the floorboard with a filler cap integrated into the front apron – a design borrowed from the conventional Jupiter 125, added the publication.

This dual-fuel setup offers a combined range of 226km on a full tank of both CNG and petrol, addressing range anxiety for potential buyers.

Powertrain and performance Reportedly, the Jupiter CNG is equipped with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine delivering 7.2PS of power and 9.4Nm of torque. While these figures are slightly lower than the petrol-powered Jupiter 125 (8.15PS and 10.5Nm), the CNG variant still achieves a respectable top speed of 80kmph.

TVS has equipped the scooter with a range of modern features, including an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side stand indicator, and engine inhibitors. The inclusion of the company’s intelliGO start-stop technology further enhances fuel efficiency, making it a compelling option for eco-conscious urban commuters.