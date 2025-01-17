Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / TVS unveils world's first CNG scooter at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: All you need to know

TVS unveils world's first CNG scooter at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: All you need to know

Livemint

TVS Motor Company unveiled the Jupiter CNG, the world's first CNG-powered scooter, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. This concept model features a dual-fuel system with a 1.4kg CNG tank and a petrol tank, offering a combined range of 226km.

TVS Motor Company has showcased the world’s first CNG-powered scooter, the Jupiter CNG, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

TVS Motor Company has showcased the world’s first CNG-powered scooter, the Jupiter CNG, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Currently a concept model, this revolutionary scooter aims to redefine sustainable urban commuting, reported BikeDekho.

Design and features

According to the publication, the Jupiter CNG replaces the standard Jupiter 125’s under-seat storage with a 1.4kg CNG tank, neatly concealed beneath a plastic panel for functionality and aesthetics. The panel includes a pressure gauge and a filler nozzle, ensuring easy refuelling. Impressively, the scooter claims a fuel economy of 84km per kilogram of CNG.

In addition to its CNG system, the scooter features a 2-litre petrol tank, located on the floorboard with a filler cap integrated into the front apron – a design borrowed from the conventional Jupiter 125, added the publication.

This dual-fuel setup offers a combined range of 226km on a full tank of both CNG and petrol, addressing range anxiety for potential buyers.

Powertrain and performance

Reportedly, the Jupiter CNG is equipped with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine delivering 7.2PS of power and 9.4Nm of torque. While these figures are slightly lower than the petrol-powered Jupiter 125 (8.15PS and 10.5Nm), the CNG variant still achieves a respectable top speed of 80kmph.

TVS has equipped the scooter with a range of modern features, including an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side stand indicator, and engine inhibitors. The inclusion of the company’s intelliGO start-stop technology further enhances fuel efficiency, making it a compelling option for eco-conscious urban commuters.

Launch prospects

As of now, the Jupiter CNG remains in the concept stage, with no official timeline for its commercial launch. Once introduced, it will not only cement TVS's pioneering role in sustainable two-wheeler innovation but also compete with rivals like the Bajaj Freedom 125.

