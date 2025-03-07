TVS updated the Jupiter 110 recently. Here's all that is new on the updated scooter1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 04:22 PM IST
The new TVS Jupiter comes with an OBD2 compliant engine but doesn't change much in terms of how it looks.
TVS Motor Company recently launched the updated Jupiter 110 in India, starting at ₹76,691 (ex-showroom). The TVS Jupiter rivals other 110cc scooters like the Honda Activa and Hero Xoom. This 2025 Jupiter retains much from its predecessor but now meets the updated OBD-2B emission standards. Here are the five main highlights of the newly enhanced Jupiter 110:
A significant change for 2025 is the OBD-2B compliance of the TVS Jupiter 110. This advanced onboard diagnostics system constantly checks essential engine parameters, such as throttle response, air-fuel mixture, and engine temperature, ensuring improved efficiency and lower emissions. This update reflects TVS’s goal of achieving OBD-2B compliance across its entire range by March 2025.
The TVS Jupiter 110 is still powered by a 113.3cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, delivering 7.91 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. It also includes TVS’s iGO Assist technology which offers an added torque boost. This brings the torque up to 9.8 Nm during initial acceleration and overtaking, enhancing rideability for navigating city traffic.
This new model features a contemporary digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity through SmartXonnect. This system supports turn-by-turn navigation, voice commands, call and SMS alerts, distance-to-empty metrics, and average fuel consumption data. Despite some connectivity challenges encountered during testing, SmartXonnect is a great asset for tech-savvy riders.
TVS has included several practical features in the Jupiter 110, such as a roomy underseat storage that can fit two helmets, an external fuel filler cap, a USB charging port, and a combined lock system for ignition, fuel, and storage access. For safety, it features emergency stop signals, auto-canceling turn indicators, a side stand indicator, hazard lamps and a follow-me-home headlamp.
The revised Jupiter 110 maintains its sleek design, showcasing LED illumination, an LED headlamp and a slim lightbar with built-in turn indicators. The scooter’s tail section features a chic LED brake light encased in gloss black plastic, which TVS claims is scratch-resistant. It is offered in six appealing colors, including Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss and Meteor Red Gloss.